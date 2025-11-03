Apple's biggest lineup yet: 15 new products coming in 2026
What's the story
Apple is gearing up for a blockbuster year in 2026, with plans to launch at least 15 new products. The lineup will include everything from updated iPhones and iPads to new Macs, wearables, and smart home devices. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman called the upcoming year "one of Apple's most pivotal years in recent memory," thanks to some major product upgrades and long-awaited launches.
Product lineup
iPhone 17e and new iPads to kickstart the year
The first half of 2026 will see the launch of the iPhone 17e, a more affordable model in Apple's next-gen range. Along with this, new iPads are also expected, including a 12th-gen iPad with an A18 chip and an M4 chip-powered iPad Air. A MacBook Air with an M5 chip and MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are also expected. The tech giant is also readying updated external displays to go with these refreshed Macs.
Tech advancements
Major Siri update and new smart home display
In March or April, Apple is said to be planning a major update for Siri, powered by its "Apple Intelligence" system. This move shows the company's intent to integrate AI into its ecosystem. Along with this, a new smart home display that doubles as a speaker and can be wall-mounted is also on the cards. This could put Apple in direct competition with Amazon's Echo Show and Google Nest Hub.
Upcoming releases
Foldable iPhone and Apple Watch refresh
Apple's traditional fall lineup will see the launch of new Apple Watch models and the iPhone 18 series. The Pro versions of these iPhones are expected to use Apple's own C1 modem chip, replacing Qualcomm's modems for the first time. The company is also said to be gearing up to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone, a product fans have been eagerly waiting for.
Product speculation
Other surprises from Apple in 2026
Along with the usual lineup, 2026 could also see some new surprises from Apple. The company might launch smart home security products like a camera and an updated Mac mini and Mac Studio, both powered by the new M5 chip. The iPad mini could finally get an OLED display, although the iPad Pro update might not come until 2027.