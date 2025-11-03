Apple's biggest lineup yet: 15 new products coming in 2026

Apple is gearing up for a blockbuster year in 2026, with plans to launch at least 15 new products. The lineup will include everything from updated iPhones and iPads to new Macs, wearables, and smart home devices. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman called the upcoming year "one of Apple's most pivotal years in recent memory," thanks to some major product upgrades and long-awaited launches.

Product lineup iPhone 17e and new iPads to kickstart the year The first half of 2026 will see the launch of the iPhone 17e, a more affordable model in Apple's next-gen range. Along with this, new iPads are also expected, including a 12th-gen iPad with an A18 chip and an M4 chip-powered iPad Air. A MacBook Air with an M5 chip and MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are also expected. The tech giant is also readying updated external displays to go with these refreshed Macs.

Tech advancements Major Siri update and new smart home display In March or April, Apple is said to be planning a major update for Siri, powered by its "Apple Intelligence" system. This move shows the company's intent to integrate AI into its ecosystem. Along with this, a new smart home display that doubles as a speaker and can be wall-mounted is also on the cards. This could put Apple in direct competition with Amazon's Echo Show and Google Nest Hub.

Upcoming releases Foldable iPhone and Apple Watch refresh Apple's traditional fall lineup will see the launch of new Apple Watch models and the iPhone 18 series. The Pro versions of these iPhones are expected to use Apple's own C1 modem chip, replacing Qualcomm's modems for the first time. The company is also said to be gearing up to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone, a product fans have been eagerly waiting for.