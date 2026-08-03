Apple's camera-equipped AirPods to launch as soon as next month
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on a new pair of AirPods with built-in cameras. The tech giant has been developing the product with Visual Intelligence at the forefront for some time now. Initially, it was expected to launch this year but was later pushed to next year. However, a recent report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggest that we might see the first version of these innovative AirPods as soon as September 2026.
Product variants
Two versions of AirPods in the works
Apple is developing two versions of its camera-equipped AirPods: the B798 and B790.
The B798 was originally scheduled for a 2026 launch but has now been delayed to 2027.
On the other hand, the B790 seems to be further along in development and could make its debut as early as this year.
Development progress
Recent discoveries in iOS 27 beta
References to the B790 variant of Apple's camera-equipped AirPods were recently spotted in the iOS 27 beta 2 by developer Sam Henri Gold.
This suggests that the product is making significant progress in its development phase.
However, it remains unclear what the differences between these two variants will be or if both will eventually hit the market.
Expected specifications
Design changes and LED indicator
The upcoming camera-equipped AirPods from Apple are expected to sport slightly longer stems than the current AirPods Pro models. This design change is likely to accommodate the cameras.
The new AirPods are also said to come with an LED indicator, which would light up when data is being uploaded to the cloud.
However, these details are still unconfirmed as Apple has not officially announced anything about this product yet.