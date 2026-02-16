Apple's cheapest MacBook with iPhone chip to launch in March

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its most affordable MacBook yet, according to a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman. The tech giant plans to unveil the budget-friendly laptop at an event in March. The new device will be powered by an iPhone-class chip, making it a more accessible entry point into the Mac ecosystem for many users.

Chip details Device to use iPhone chip instead of Apple silicon The upcoming MacBook will run on the A18 Pro chip from the iPhone 16 Pro series, instead of a Mac-specific Apple Silicon. This move may put it below the current MacBook Air in terms of raw performance, but won't compromise its capabilities. The A18 Pro is said to be the first iPhone chip that comes close to matching Apple's original M1 chip, which started Apple's silicon transition on Macs.

Specs and design New MacBook to handle everyday computing tasks The new MacBook is expected to handle everyday computing tasks such as web browsing, document work, media consumption, and light creative workloads. It will sport a display slightly under 13-inch in size (possibly a 12.9-inch panel). Despite rumors of a plastic chassis to cut costs, Apple is said to be sticking with aluminium for the laptop's body.

Production efficiency Apple has developed a new aluminium shell production process To keep manufacturing costs down, Apple has developed a new aluminum shell production process. This method is faster and cheaper than the one used for current MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. The company hopes to maintain its premium build quality while hitting a lower price point with this innovative approach.

Market strategy New MacBook to be available in multiple colors The new MacBook is being tested in a range of colors, including light yellow, light green, blue, pink, classic silver and dark gray. If these make it to the final product, it would be one of the most colorful Mac line-ups Apple has attempted in years. The device is aimed at students and casual users who have found Macs too expensive for their needs.