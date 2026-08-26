Apple's first 2nm chip is here: What does M6 offer?

The M6 chip features a 12-core CPU, an upgrade from the 10 cores in the previous M5 model.

It has two super cores, four performance cores, and six efficiency cores.

Apple claims this new CPU delivers "the world's fastest single-threaded performance" and up to 1.2 times faster multithreaded performance than its predecessor.

The chip also comes with a Neural Accelerator on each core and supports up to 32GB of unified memory.