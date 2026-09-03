Apple's first smart home display may be coming soon
What's the story
Apple is rumored to be gearing up for the launch of its new smart home display, a device that will power Apple Home. The product was initially slated for a spring 2025 release but was delayed due to issues with Apple Intelligence. Rumors suggest the device may debut later this year as the tech giant's AI systems are looking promising in recent iOS 27 beta versions.
Device details
Device will come in 2 versions
The upcoming Apple Home smart display will reportedly come in two versions: a countertop model with a 7-inch screen on a fabric-covered half-sphere, and a wall-mounted version with the same screen size.
Both models are slightly smaller than the current 8.3-inch iPad mini.
The wall-mounted version's installation method is still unclear, but it could be battery-powered and magnetically attached for convenience.
Tech specs
Smart display will be powered by A17 Pro chip
The Apple Home smart display is rumored to feature a built-in 1080p camera for FaceTime video calls and facial recognition capabilities.
It will be powered by at least an A17 Pro processor and possibly Apple's N1 networking chip for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Thread connectivity.
The device will run on a new operating system called homeOS (not yet officially confirmed by Apple), which is based on tvOS like the HomePod software.
OS features
homeOS will come with several native apps
homeOS will come with several native apps such as FaceTime, Safari, Apple News, Home, Music, Calendar, Notes and Photos.
Users will be able to interact with these apps through gestures detected by the camera.
The device will also support Siri AI and Apple Intelligence capabilities.
It is expected to offer a range of functionalities similar to those on your phone but with visual results on the display.
User control
Device will also have privacy features
The Home Screen of the Apple Home smart display will be customizable, allowing users to change icons, add clocks, and use widgets.
Widgets will play a major role in this device as there may not be an App Store for third-party apps at launch.
The display will also have privacy features such as presence sensing to show information only after facial recognition identifies the user.
Market expectations
Pricing and release date speculations
As for the pricing of the Apple Home smart display, it could be more affordable than initially expected.
Some speculate a price of $199 or $249 to make it accessible for families. However, there's no official word on this yet.
As for the release date, Bloomberg has reported that updated versions of Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini will launch in September while this smart display could arrive in October.