Apple's first touchscreen MacBook Pro is almost here
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch a major update for its MacBook Pro line, with a new model expected to come with touchscreen support, OLED technology, and an updated interface. The company has long resisted adding touchscreens to its laptops, despite competitors offering the feature across different laptop categories. The redesigned MacBook Pro could hit the shelves as early as November 6, following an announcement possibly scheduled for October 27.
Design evolution
Tandem OLED and Dynamic Island
The upcoming MacBook Pro is rumored to feature Tandem OLED technology, a display innovation seen in Apple's iPad Pro. This design stacks multiple OLED panels to enhance brightness, contrast, and color reproduction.
The laptop could also come with Dynamic Island, an interactive display area currently associated with the iPhone. However, Face ID may not be included on this model.
Software adaptation
macOS 27 to support touch input
Apple is reportedly working on interface changes for macOS 27 to make touchscreen interaction seamless without compromising the traditional desktop experience.
These changes could include contextual menus appearing around a user's finger when they tap a control, offering options relevant to touch input.
The operating system may also adjust the controls it presents according to how someone has interacted with the interface previously.
Chip strategy
M5 Pro and M5 Max may power the laptop
The processor roadmap for the revamped MacBook Pro isn't as clear.
While earlier reports indicated that the M6 Pro and M6 Max would power this new model, recent information suggests Apple might go with the M5 Pro and M5 Max instead.
This could mean that the redesigned laptop may not come with Apple's expected first-generation of 2-nanometer chips.
Weight reduction
Lighter design on the cards for new MacBook Pro
Apple is also working to make the new MacBook Pro significantly lighter by re-engineering internal components.
The chassis is expected to be thinner, although the extent of this reduction remains unclear.
Any size reduction will have to maintain thermal performance, especially on higher-powered Pro models.
Budget model
Budget-friendly MacBook Pro with M7 chip in the works
Apple is also said to be working on a more budget-friendly MacBook Pro with an M7 chip, which could launch as soon as spring 2027.
If this timeline holds, customers interested in the first touchscreen model may have to weigh the appeal of the new design against the possibility of a newer processor arriving within months.