Apple's first touchscreen MacBook to debut on October 28
What's the story
Apple has sent out invites for a second product launch event this month. The event will be held on October 28. According to Bloomberg, the tech giant is expected to unveil new Macs and an updated iPad Mini during the event. The highlight of the launch will be a new MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen display that is lighter than its predecessors and features Dynamic Island technology similar to that of iPhones.
Additional launches
New iMac and updated iPad mini likely to be launched
Along with the new MacBook Pro, Apple is also expected to unveil a 14-inch MacBook Pro and a new iMac powered by the recently launched M6 chip.
The updated iPad Mini is also likely to get an OLED screen and have its selfie camera placed on the landscape edge.
"Can't wait to pro and tell next week," teased Greg Joswiak, Apple's Senior Vice President of Marketing.
Strategic change
Apple's shift from traditional biannual launch schedule
Under the leadership of new CEO John Ternus, Apple is moving away from its traditional biannual launch schedule and planning more frequent product launches. This comes after the recent Home View launch.
The upcoming event, dubbed "Pro and Tell," will be an all-day affair focused on Mac and iPad products. It will be held at 10:00am Pacific Time in Los Angeles, California.
Product details
Rumored features of new MacBook Pro models
The new MacBook Pro models are rumored to feature touch-enabled OLED displays and M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes.
These devices will be thinner, lighter, and come with an all-new OLED display, touchscreen support, M5 Pro/M5 Max chips, and a smaller Dynamic Island.
Apple is also expected to launch an all-new iPad mini with an OLED display powered by the A20 Pro chip used in iPhone 18 Pro/iPhone Duo.