Here's why the foldable iPhone might cost less than expected
What's the story
Apple's much-anticipated foldable iPhone could be more affordable than previously thought, according to TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He has revealed that the hinge mechanism for the device will cost significantly less than earlier estimates. The development could make the upcoming smartphone more competitively priced in the market.
Cost reduction
Hinge component to cost $70-$80 per unit
Kuo has revealed that the average selling price (ASP) of the hinge component could be between $70 and $80 during mass production. This is a major reduction from earlier estimates of $100-$120 per unit. The analyst said this drop isn't because of cheaper raw materials but improved assembly design and manufacturing efficiencies led by Apple's supply partners.
Production partnership
Foxconn and Shin Zu Shing have formed a joint venture
To support this project, Foxconn and Taiwanese manufacturer Shin Zu Shing (SZS) have formed a joint venture to produce the foldable hinge. The collaboration has secured around 65% of hinge orders, with Amphenol handling the remaining 35%. Kuo also hinted that Luxshare-ICT could join as an additional supplier after 2027, potentially driving down costs through competition.
Device details
Maiden foldable iPhone to have a book-style design
Apple's first foldable iPhone, likely to be called the iPhone Fold, is expected to sport a book-style design like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. The device is said to feature a 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch external screen. It will likely use a hybrid titanium and aluminium frame for durability while keeping it lightweight.
Market entry
iPhone Fold expected to launch in September 2026
The foldable iPhone is expected to launch in September 2026, along with the iPhone 18 series. Despite its advanced design and premium materials, Kuo believes the device could be priced at around $1,999. This would put it in line with other flagship foldables on the market.