Here's why the foldable iPhone might cost less than expected

Apple 's much-anticipated foldable iPhone could be more affordable than previously thought, according to TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He has revealed that the hinge mechanism for the device will cost significantly less than earlier estimates. The development could make the upcoming smartphone more competitively priced in the market.

Cost reduction Hinge component to cost $70-$80 per unit Kuo has revealed that the average selling price (ASP) of the hinge component could be between $70 and $80 during mass production. This is a major reduction from earlier estimates of $100-$120 per unit. The analyst said this drop isn't because of cheaper raw materials but improved assembly design and manufacturing efficiencies led by Apple's supply partners.

Production partnership Foxconn and Shin Zu Shing have formed a joint venture To support this project, Foxconn and Taiwanese manufacturer Shin Zu Shing (SZS) have formed a joint venture to produce the foldable hinge. The collaboration has secured around 65% of hinge orders, with Amphenol handling the remaining 35%. Kuo also hinted that Luxshare-ICT could join as an additional supplier after 2027, potentially driving down costs through competition.

Device details Maiden foldable iPhone to have a book-style design Apple's first foldable iPhone, likely to be called the iPhone Fold, is expected to sport a book-style design like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. The device is said to feature a 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch external screen. It will likely use a hybrid titanium and aluminium frame for durability while keeping it lightweight.