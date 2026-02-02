Apple's first foldable may pack the largest iPhone battery ever
What's the story
Apple's first-ever book-style foldable iPhone could come with a massive battery, according to popular leaker Fixed Focus Digital. The device is said to house a battery larger than 5,500mAh, making it the biggest ever seen in an Apple smartphone. This would easily surpass the current record holder, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which has a 5,088mAh battery.
Competitive edge
Device could be class-leading in terms of power capacity
The rumored battery size of Apple's foldable iPhone would easily outdo its competitors. The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold has a slightly smaller 5,015mAh battery while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 packs an even smaller 4,400mAh unit. This means that if Apple does launch a foldable smartphone with a battery over 5,500mAh in size, it would be class-leading in terms of power capacity.
Design strategy
Apple reportedly focusing on improving power efficiency
Last year, another leaker yeux1122 had reported that Apple was testing a battery for the device in the 5,400-5,800mAh range. The same Korean account also claimed that Apple is focusing heavily on improving power efficiency while making key components of its foldable iPhone slimmer. Battery life is said to be a major priority for the tech giant.
Device details
iPhone 18 series to include foldable iPhone
The first foldable iPhone from Apple is rumored to sport a 7.8-inch crease-less inner display and a 5.5-inch cover display. Other expected features include Touch ID, two rear cameras, an A20 chip, and the "C2" modem. The device is likely to be launched along with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max later this year.