Apple's foldable iPhone tipped as its biggest redesign ever

Apple 's upcoming foldable iPhone is being touted as the "most significant overhaul in the iPhone's history," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He emphasized that while previous models like iPhone 4, 6, and X were major milestones, this new design is something entirely different. The device will open like a book, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold7, offering a large inner screen for video watching and multitasking.

Software adaptation iOS 27 optimized for foldable iPhone The upcoming iOS 27 will be specifically optimized for the foldable iPhone. This means users will be able to open apps side-by-side and enjoy other multitasking features similar to those on an iPad. The device is expected to sport a 7.7-inch inner display and a 5.3-inch outer display, although there were some concerns about creasing on the inner screen.

Hardware specs Touch ID to replace Face ID The foldable iPhone is expected to come with two rear cameras and one front camera. Instead of Face ID, it will have a Touch ID power button for the authentication process. This combination of hardware features further highlights Apple's commitment to delivering an innovative user experience with its first-ever foldable device.

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