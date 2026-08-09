Apple's 1st foldable iPhone could come in 2 color options
What's the story
Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone, the iPhone Ultra, is set to be unveiled next month. A new leak has revealed that the device could come in two color options: silver and dark blue. The information was shared by leaker Sonny Dickson, who posted images of two camera protectors for the iPhone Ultra in these colors on social media.
Leak details
Dickson has a solid track record with accessory leaks
The camera protectors, which are third-party accessories designed by companies based on supply chain leaks, hint at the possible color options for the upcoming iPhone Ultra.
Dickson has a solid track record with accessory leaks of this nature.
Back in February, another rumor suggested that the iPhone Ultra would come in a dark gray or black and a white or light silver variant.
Color speculation
iPhone 18 Pro to come in new colors as well
The latest leak suggests that Apple may have opted for a very dark blue instead of dark gray for the foldable iPhone.
Meanwhile, next month's iPhone 18 Pro is also expected to come in new colors. Rumors suggest that Apple is working on dark cherry and light blue variants, along with silver.
There were talks of a black variant too, but recent reports indicate that this option may have been dropped by the tech giant.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the color options
These iPhone Fold camera protectors give us a look at two of the colors planned for the device: silver and dark blue. pic.twitter.com/KMaMu4JyZE— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) August 8, 2026