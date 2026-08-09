Loading...
Home / News / Technology News / Apple's 1st foldable iPhone could come in 2 color options
Apple's 1st foldable iPhone could come in 2 color options
The information was shared by leaker Sonny Dickson

Apple's 1st foldable iPhone could come in 2 color options

By Akash Pandey
Aug 09, 2026
11:28 am
What's the story

Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone, the iPhone Ultra, is set to be unveiled next month. A new leak has revealed that the device could come in two color options: silver and dark blue. The information was shared by leaker Sonny Dickson, who posted images of two camera protectors for the iPhone Ultra in these colors on social media.

Leak details

Dickson has a solid track record with accessory leaks

The camera protectors, which are third-party accessories designed by companies based on supply chain leaks, hint at the possible color options for the upcoming iPhone Ultra.

Dickson has a solid track record with accessory leaks of this nature.

Back in February, another rumor suggested that the iPhone Ultra would come in a dark gray or black and a white or light silver variant.

Color speculation

iPhone 18 Pro to come in new colors as well

The latest leak suggests that Apple may have opted for a very dark blue instead of dark gray for the foldable iPhone.

Meanwhile, next month's iPhone 18 Pro is also expected to come in new colors. Rumors suggest that Apple is working on dark cherry and light blue variants, along with silver.

There were talks of a black variant too, but recent reports indicate that this option may have been dropped by the tech giant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Post

Take a look at the color options

ADVERTISEMENT