LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / Apple's 'Hide My Email' feature is exposing real email addresses
Apple's 'Hide My Email' feature is exposing real email addresses
The flaw has already been reported to Apple

Apple's 'Hide My Email' feature is exposing real email addresses

By Akash Pandey
Jul 02, 2026
12:01 pm
What's the story

Apple's "Hide My Email" feature, designed to protect user privacy by providing disposable email addresses for online anonymity, has been flagged with a major security flaw, which may expose users' real email addresses. The vulnerability was discovered by Tyler Murphy, co-founder of EasyOptOuts and a researcher in the field. He had reportedly informed Apple about this issue over a year ago, but it remains unresolved to date.

Bug confirmation

Tests show 100% of addresses were exploitable

Murphy's research confirms that the vulnerability in Apple's "Hide My Email" feature can be exploited. He said, "We don't know the full scope of the issue, but in our limited tests with volunteers, 100% of Hide My Email addresses were exploitable." However, he hasn't disclosed details about this vulnerability publicly to prevent potential exploitation by others.

Risk alert

Relying on 'Hide My Email' for safety may be risky

Murphy has warned that publicly accessible people-search sites can easily link an email address to other personal details. This means that those relying on "Hide My Email" for safety could be at risk. He said, "Publicly accessible people-search sites make it easy to link an email address to other personal details, so people relying on Hide My Email for safety may be at risk."

Advertisement

Past issues

Apple has faced issues with privacy tools before

Apple has faced issues with its privacy tools in the past. In 2022, the company was sued after it was found that iPhone apps continued to send analytics data to Apple even when the iPhone Analytics privacy setting was enabled. Similarly, in 2023, researchers discovered another one of Apple's privacy features was exposing users' real MAC addresses instead of anonymizing them as intended.

Advertisement