MacBook Ultra: What we know about Apple's OLED touchscreen laptop
What's the story
Apple is said to be developing a high-end laptop, potentially dubbed the "MacBook Ultra." The new device will mark a major departure from the current MacBook Pro models by introducing an OLED display and touchscreen capabilities. While the name "Ultra" isn't confirmed yet, it aligns with other rumored Apple products like AirPods and a foldable iPhone.
Design details
Design and size variants
The MacBook Ultra is expected to sport a thinner chassis and possibly ditch the notch for an iPhone-style Dynamic Island.
This change would better integrate the new Siri AI across iPhone and Mac with iOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate.
The laptop will come in two size variants, 14-inch and 16-inch.
Display features
First Mac with an OLED display and touchscreen
The MacBook Ultra will be Apple's first laptop to feature an OLED display, a technology already seen on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad Pro.
The switch from mini-LED to OLED is expected to offer deeper colors and higher contrast ratios with true blacks.
Plus, it will be the first Mac with a touchscreen display, allowing users to interact directly with the screen like they do on an iPad.
Interaction improvements
Touchscreen will work alongside keyboard and trackpad
The touchscreen features of the MacBook Ultra will work with the trackpad and keyboard, indicating that Apple sees touch as a secondary input method.
The company is also said to be customizing macOS Golden Gate for touch input.
To make sure the display doesn't wobble when tapped, Apple plans to add a reinforced hinge to the MacBook Ultra's screen.
Performance specs
M7 series chips for AI tasks
The MacBook Ultra will be powered by the same M5 Pro and M5 Max chips as the current MacBook Pro models.
Apple is said to be fast-tracking the launch of its M7 series, which offers significant neural processing upgrades for AI tasks.
As for pricing, the OLED MacBook is expected to be a premium offering with a price tag higher than existing MacBook Pro models.
Release schedule
Expected launch date of the new MacBook
The MacBook Ultra is expected to be launched in late 2026 or early 2027, with mass production starting in late 2026.
However, the exact timing remains uncertain due to ongoing memory shortages.
Apple needs to ensure it has enough memory chips, which could impact its launch plans for this highly anticipated device.