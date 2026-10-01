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Home / News / Technology News / Apple's HomePad launch set for October 13: What to expect
Apple's HomePad launch set for October 13: What to expect
HomePad will have a 6-inch display

Apple's HomePad launch set for October 13: What to expect

By Mudit Dube
Oct 01, 2026
10:10 am
What's the story

Apple is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated smart home hub, dubbed the HomePad, on October 13. The device will feature a 6-inch display and a design inspired by the iconic iMac G4. The launch will also see an updated HomePod mini with new colors and an upgraded Apple TV 4K with Siri AI support.

Design inspiration

Design and OS of HomePad

The HomePad will feature a design inspired by the iMac G4. It is said to come in two versions: one for tabletop use and another that can be mounted on a wall.

The device will double as both a speaker (like the HomePod) and a smart home control panel, running on an OS that combines elements of iOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

Smart capabilities

User recognition and AI enhancements in other devices

The HomePad will be able to recognize individual users in a household and provide personalized content and responses based on their data and accounts.

This feature is similar to what Amazon's Echo and Google Home devices offer.

The new HomePod mini and Apple TV will also keep their existing designs but come with faster processors to support Siri's advanced AI models, as part of Apple's larger effort to enhance its AI capabilities.

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