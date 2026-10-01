Apple's HomePad launch set for October 13: What to expect
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated smart home hub, dubbed the HomePad, on October 13. The device will feature a 6-inch display and a design inspired by the iconic iMac G4. The launch will also see an updated HomePod mini with new colors and an upgraded Apple TV 4K with Siri AI support.
Design inspiration
Design and OS of HomePad
The HomePad will feature a design inspired by the iMac G4. It is said to come in two versions: one for tabletop use and another that can be mounted on a wall.
The device will double as both a speaker (like the HomePod) and a smart home control panel, running on an OS that combines elements of iOS, tvOS, and watchOS.
Smart capabilities
User recognition and AI enhancements in other devices
The HomePad will be able to recognize individual users in a household and provide personalized content and responses based on their data and accounts.
This feature is similar to what Amazon's Echo and Google Home devices offer.
The new HomePod mini and Apple TV will also keep their existing designs but come with faster processors to support Siri's advanced AI models, as part of Apple's larger effort to enhance its AI capabilities.