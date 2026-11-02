Apple's HomeView may soon double as a security camera
What's the story
Apple's smart home hub, the HomeView, may soon be getting a major upgrade with new security camera features. The speculation comes from code strings found in the device's software by Reddit user pdfu. These strings hint at a possible "Secure Video" feature that would allow users to use their HomeView as a security camera.
Feature details
Code strings detail dedicated security camera mode
The code strings detail a dedicated security camera mode for the HomeView.
This would include motion detection, live streaming, and recording options, as well as privacy functions.
One setup screen even reads: "Your HomeView can be used as a security camera with HomeKit Secure Video."
This suggests that Apple is considering using the HomeView's built-in camera for home surveillance purposes.
Enhanced security
Privacy protections for potential security camera mode
The leaked code strings also point to several privacy protections for the potential security camera mode.
For instance, video feeds would only be viewable by household members.
The device would also show an indicator light and play a sound when someone is viewing the camera feed or when recording starts.
Users would get notifications whenever settings for this mode are changed, giving them greater control over their home surveillance experience.
Device evolution
HomeView launched in October 2026
Launched in October 2026, the HomeView smart display is a central hub for controlling connected devices, viewing security camera feeds, and accessing Siri-powered smart home features.
It has a 7-inch display and a 12MP camera for FaceTime calls and facial recognition.
While these code references strongly suggest upcoming functionality, Apple has yet to publicly confirm plans to turn HomeView into a security camera.