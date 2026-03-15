iOS 27 unlikely to bring major changes to Liquid Glass

Apple 's upcoming operating systems, including iOS 27, macOS 27, and watchOS 27, are set to be unveiled in a few months. The focus for this year's OS updates is mainly on performance improvements and stability. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that there probably won't be any serious changes to Liquid Glass in iOS 27. There may be some minor updates but nothing too drastic.

Design debate Liquid Glass has divided user opinions Liquid Glass, a design element in Apple's operating systems, has been a topic of debate among users. Some find it hard to read, while others appreciate its aesthetic appeal. Alan Dye, the design lead who played a key role in creating Liquid Glass, left Apple for Meta last year. His departure led to Steve Lemay taking over as the new design lead.

Customization features Some customization options for Liquid Glass Since the launch of iOS 26, Apple has offered some customization options for Liquid Glass. The updates included a 'Tinted' option in iOS 26.1 and an option to turn off Liquid Glass highlights in iOS 26.4. Despite these changes, Gurman reports that major design changes aren't expected with Liquid Glass in the upcoming OS versions.

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Future prospects No major design changes expected for Liquid Glass Gurman suggests that major design changes aren't on the cards for Liquid Glass in iOS 27 and macOS 27. He said, "The latest internal versions of iOS 27 and macOS 27 don't reflect major design changes." This indicates that while there may be minor tweaks, a complete overhaul of Liquid Glass isn't likely anytime soon.

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