Apple's iPhone 17 for ₹50,000? Here's how the deal works
What's the story
Apple's iPhone 17 is now available at a discounted price of ₹88,999 on Flipkart. The discount is applicable for the 256GB variant which originally retailed for ₹99,900. The e-commerce platform is providing an additional discount of up to ₹36,250 on exchanging an eligible iPhone 15. This brings down the effective purchase cost to as low as ₹50,104 for eligible customers.
Extra benefits
Additional discounts and financing options
Along with the exchange discount, Flipkart is also offering a ₹2,638 discount on purchases made via Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.
This further reduces the effective price of iPhone 17 for eligible customers.
The e-commerce platform also provides a six-month no-cost EMI option at ₹8,374 per month for those who prefer paying in installments instead of a lump sum payment.
Price analysis
How to calculate the effective price of iPhone 17?
The effective price breakdown for the 256GB variant of iPhone 17 is as follows:
Flipkart deal price stands at ₹88,999, with an exchange benefit of up to ₹36,250 and a credit card discount of ₹2,638.
A SuperCoin benefit worth ₹7 can also be availed by eligible customers.
This brings down the final cost to ₹50,104 for those who meet all criteria.
Information
Color options for iPhone 17
The 256GB variant of iPhone 17 is available in Lavender, Black, Blue, Green and White colors. It also comes with Apple's latest iOS version pre-installed, offering users access to the newest features and security updates from day one.