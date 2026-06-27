Apple's iPhone 18 Pro expected to be more expensive

Market response

Analyst predicts significant price hike for iPhone 18 Pro models

IDC Senior Director of Data & Analytics, Nabila Popal, said the recent price hikes for iPads and Macs could indicate a similar trend for iPhones. She said, "In our forecast, we had assumed a price hike of $100 to Pro and Pro Max models... however, seeing the price hikes today to iPad and Macs going as high as $300 for some models... perhaps even $200 to the Pro/Pro Max models."