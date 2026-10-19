Apple's first foldable iPhone is already sold out until 2027
What's the story
Apple's first-ever foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, has witnessed unprecedented demand since pre-orders opened. The device went up for pre-order on Friday and sold out within three minutes globally. The company is now looking at a January 25, 2027 delivery date for new orders. The phone will officially go on sale from October 23, 2026.
Demand surge
Apple is working to fulfill orders as quickly as possible
The pre-order demand for the iPhone Duo has been nothing short of phenomenal, according to Apple.
The company said it is doing everything possible to fulfill orders as quickly as possible.
However, they haven't confirmed if stock will be available for those who missed pre-orders when sales start on October 23.
The exact number of orders or launch-day stock remains undisclosed by Apple.
Sales forecast
Analysts raise iPhone Duo sales estimates
Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Anurag Rana and Josh Christensen have predicted that iPhone Duo sales could surpass their previous estimates of 14 million units and $28 billion for Apple's fiscal 2027.
They also suggested that if Apple can convince current iPhone Pro and Pro Max users to switch to the base foldable, it could result in an average selling price increase of up to 82% and 67%, respectively.
Design details
iPhone Duo starts at ₹2,99,900 in India
The iPhone Duo, which is one of the first major launches under new CEO John Ternus, features a 5.4-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner screen that unfolds.
The device comes with two 48MP cameras and supports Apple Pencil as well as split-screen multitasking on its larger display.
In India, the base model with 256GB storage costs ₹2,99,900 while the top-spec 2TB version is listed at ₹4,49,900.