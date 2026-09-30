Apple's iPhone Duo is facing production delays ahead of launch

Apple, Foxconn, and several component suppliers including Samsung Display are working to tackle the production challenges.

According to Jiemian News, production lines in China are still being adjusted while suppliers improve equipment, processes, and manufacturing parameters.

The iPhone Duo was unveiled by Apple on September 9 and will be available for pre-order from October 16, with sales starting on October 23.

Apple reportedly intends to sell some 6-8 million units of the iPhone Duo worldwide in 2026.