Apple's iPhone Duo is facing production delays ahead of launch
What's the story
Apple's first-ever foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, is facing production hurdles ahead of its October 23 launch. According to China's Jiemian News, Foxconn's final assembly yield was just over 60% as of September 17. The low yield rate could affect the number of units available during the initial sales phase. Apple's strict quality standards and the complexity of the foldable design are causing a slower production ramp-up.
Resolution efforts
Apple and suppliers are working to resolve production issues
Apple, Foxconn, and several component suppliers including Samsung Display are working to tackle the production challenges.
According to Jiemian News, production lines in China are still being adjusted while suppliers improve equipment, processes, and manufacturing parameters.
The iPhone Duo was unveiled by Apple on September 9 and will be available for pre-order from October 16, with sales starting on October 23.
Apple reportedly intends to sell some 6-8 million units of the iPhone Duo worldwide in 2026.
Yield forecast
Production ramp-up could take 6 months to a year
A Foxconn supply chain source told Jiemian News that the iPhone Duo's final assembly yield was slightly above 60% as of September 17.
The source also indicated that it could take another six months to a year for the production line to achieve a more mature yield meeting Apple's quality standards.
As Foxconn ramps up production, it is continuously adjusting equipment, production methods, and manufacturing conditions.
Samsung Display's foldable OLED panels and hinge-related components have also reportedly faced low yields.