Apple's iPhone event tomorrow: What to expect
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to unveil its latest iPhones at the annual September hardware event. The event, dubbed "Surprise and Shine," will take place at Apple's Cupertino headquarters on September 9. For Indian viewers, the presentation will start at 10:30pm IST. Although Apple has remained tight-lipped about the products it will launch, leaks and analyst reports suggest that we could see the arrival of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models along with the company's first foldable smartphone.
Release strategy
Foldable iPhone could make its debut this year
This year's event could break Apple's usual iPhone release pattern, as the standard iPhone 18 may not debut with the Pro models.
The biggest question mark is whether Apple will use this event to announce its highly-anticipated foldable iPhone. Some reports have dubbed it as the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra.
The livestream of the event can be accessed through Apple's official YouTube channel or on its events page for those in India.
Device features
Display sizes likely to remain unchanged
The iPhone 18 Pro models are not expected to bring major changes in display size.
The iPhone 18 Pro is likely to keep a 6.3-inch screen while the Pro Max may continue with a larger one at around 6.9-inch.
However, Apple could focus on reducing the space occupied by Dynamic Island, possibly making it smaller and creating more usable screen area without changing overall phone dimensions.
Performance upgrade
A20 Pro chip and latest iOS version
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip, which is said to be manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process.
The new processor is likely to offer improved performance and power efficiency.
The phones will also run on the latest iOS 27, with Apple Intelligence continuing to play a key role in the software experience.
Foldable device
Apple's first foldable phone
Apple's first foldable will sport a book-style design, opening into a bigger screen.
Leaks suggest an external display of around 5.3-5.5-inch and an internal one of some 7.7-7.8-inch with a squarer 4:3 aspect ratio. On the rear, it will have two cameras.
Both the cover display and the inner folding screen will also house a camera for selfies and video calls.
Much like the 18 Pro models, it will also be powered by the A20 Pro chip.