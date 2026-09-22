Apple's iPhone may soon lock itself if snatched
What's the story
Apple is working on a new security feature for iPhones, aimed at preventing snatch-and-grab thefts. The feature, dubbed "AutoLock," was revealed in the latest beta version of iOS 27.2. It would automatically lock an iPhone when it detects that the device has been stolen from its owner's hands. The move comes as a response to iPhones becoming particularly attractive targets for thieves, especially in places like London where Apple's devices are prime targets for thieves.
Mechanism
How will AutoLock feature work?
The AutoLock feature will work by detecting a combination of factors that could indicate theft.
These include sudden acceleration, an unreachable or disconnected paired Apple Watch, prolonged network disconnection, and the device remaining unlocked for too long.
However, Apple is also working on ways to avoid false positives with this feature.
Prevention measures
How Apple aims to prevent accidental lockdowns
To prevent accidental lockdowns, Apple is working on safeguards such as biometric authentication and app activity.
The company is also developing a backoff mechanism that would suppress locks after certain lock events.
This way, if the device detects a potential theft but the owner is still using it, it won't lock automatically and risk cutting off access to important apps or services.
Testing phase
The locking component is currently disabled in beta
The AutoLock feature is still under development and isn't available for testing in the iOS 27.2 beta 2 version.
Instead, Apple has enabled it in the background but kept the actual locking component disabled.
This could be a way for Apple to collect data and further refine the feature.