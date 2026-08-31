Apple's iPhone Ultra almost got its own Pencil
What's the story
Apple is said to have considered a new stylus for its upcoming iPhone Ultra, the brand's rumored first folding phone. The proposed accessory would have been a smaller version of the Apple Pencil, designed specifically for the compact form factor of the foldable device. However, it seems that design and usability challenges could prevent this innovative product from hitting the market.
Design details
Pencil was designed to magnetically attach to phone's side
The new Apple Pencil was to be different from the existing models in Apple's lineup. It would have been stubbier, matching the smaller design of iPhone Ultra.
Just like its iPad counterpart, this stylus would have magnetically attached to the phone's side for storage and charging purposes.
However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that there are some challenges with this design idea.
Usability concerns
Design challenges and the question of necessity
One of the main challenges with this new Apple Pencil design is its placement.
Unlike iPad, where the stylus sits on top while using it in landscape mode, this would have been placed on the side of iPhone Ultra.
This goes against Apple's long-standing stance of questioning the need for a stylus on iPhones.
Market strategy
Apple's traditional stance on pencils and iPhones
Apple has historically kept the Apple Pencil away from iPhones, unlike other smartphone manufacturers who have embraced stylus-equipped devices.
This is mainly because the company sees its Pencil range as an important tool for drawing, note-taking, and creative work on iPads.
Including a smaller version with the iPhone Ultra would have been a major departure from Apple's traditional approach to this market segment.
Mechanical fatigue
Potential impact on smartphone hinge and future considerations
Including a smaller Apple Pencil in the iPhone Ultra could have added extra mechanical fatigue to the smartphone hinge.
This is one of the technical challenges that could keep this innovative accessory from being included in Apple's final design for its first foldable phone.
However, it also leaves room for speculation that such an add-on might be considered in future iterations of Apple's product lineup.