Apple's 'iPhone Ultra' could be US-only at launch
What's the story
Apple's highly-anticipated entry into the foldable smartphone market with the iPhone Ultra could be a US-exclusive affair at first. According to industry insiders, supply issues, high component costs, and hinge durability testing are some of the challenges delaying its global rollout. The initial production is estimated to be limited to about 7-8 million units by late 2026.
Launch strategy
Supply and demand issues
The iPhone Ultra is expected to be unveiled at Apple's annual September event, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.
However, international customers may have to wait longer for their turn.
The staggered launch strategy is mainly due to supply and demand issues, as Apple faces production bottlenecks from its complex hinge structure, foldable display durability, and tight supplies of DRAM chips.
Production challenges
Component sourcing difficulties
Apple is also facing difficulties in sourcing components at desired price points, which could push the retail price of the iPhone Ultra between $2,000 and $2,500.
The production is expected to be limited to some 7-8 million units in H2 2026, just a fraction of Apple's overall phone output.
This means there won't be enough stock to supply over 40 countries on day one.
Similar strategy
Similar approach for Vision Pro
This isn't the first time Apple has used a staggered launch strategy.
The company followed a similar blueprint for the Vision Pro spatial computer in early 2024, which launched exclusively in the US before expanding to other territories months later.
If production yields remain tight, focusing initial stock on its home turf would give Apple time to stabilize production without facing global store shortages.