Apple's foldable iPhone on track for September launch

Hinge resolution

Apple fixed hinge-related issues after millions of durability tests

During development, Apple faced some challenges with the hinge of its foldable iPhone. After millions of durability tests, engineers detected some noise in the hinge on the iPhone Ultra. An industry insider from Taiwan told The Elec that "in some assembly processes, tolerances were larger than expected, resulting in a somewhat higher defect rate." However, most of these problems have now been fixed.