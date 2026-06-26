Apple's foldable iPhone on track for September launch
What's the story
Apple's highly anticipated foldable iPhone, the iPhone Ultra, is back on track for its planned September launch. The development comes after the company overcame a major hurdle related to its hinge. The Elec reports that Apple has successfully completed the final verification stage of the device and is gearing up for mass production by the end of July.
Production details
Mass production to start by end of next month
The Elec's report, citing sources from Apple's supply chain in Korea and Taiwan, reveals that the company has finalized the key specifications of the iPhone Ultra. These include the display, case, and mechanical components. Foxconn, Apple's long-time manufacturing partner, is expected to start mass production of this innovative device by the end of next month.
Hinge resolution
Apple fixed hinge-related issues after millions of durability tests
During development, Apple faced some challenges with the hinge of its foldable iPhone. After millions of durability tests, engineers detected some noise in the hinge on the iPhone Ultra. An industry insider from Taiwan told The Elec that "in some assembly processes, tolerances were larger than expected, resulting in a somewhat higher defect rate." However, most of these problems have now been fixed.
Hinge sourcing
Supply chain for iPhone Ultra
Apple is sourcing hinge modules for the iPhone Ultra from Taiwan's Shinjuxing and US-based Amphenol. The two companies are using 3D printing technology to manufacture these parts. Meanwhile, Samsung Display is supplying the foldable OLED panels for the device and has received Apple's initial approval for production volumes from its Vietnam facility.
Device features
What we know about iPhone Ultra
The iPhone Ultra is expected to sport a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover display. It is expected to be powered by the A20 chip and C2 modem, and will likely feature a dual rear camera setup. Notably, instead of Face ID, the device is tipped to come with a Touch ID-enabled power button for added security.
Information
Apple greenlights second-generation model
According to leaker Digital Chat Station, Apple has reportedly approved a second-generation version of the iPhone Ultra. While no details about its new features have been shared, the leaker suggests the display will remain unchanged.