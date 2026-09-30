Apple's latest update fixes key iPhone 18 Pro bugs

Along with the Face ID issue, the iOS 27.0.1 update also tackles a color artifact problem in photos taken at 2x zoom on the iPhone 18 Pro.

It also fixes a glitch that made devices unresponsive when users opened Notification Center and Control Center simultaneously.

While this didn't cause permanent damage and could be resolved with a forced reboot, it was still a potentially annoying bug for users who were unaware of their phones would resume operation after restarting it.