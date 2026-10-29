Apple's cheapest MacBook gets costlier for students
What's the story
Apple has quietly revised the education pricing for its entry-level laptop, the MacBook Neo. The laptop now starts at a higher price of $649 for education customers. This comes as a departure from its original launch price of $599 and the initial education pricing discount that started at $499.
Price changes
MacBook Neo saw a price increase in June
The MacBook Neo was initially a great deal in the MacBook lineup, starting at $599. However, due to the global RAM crisis, its public price has already increased significantly.
The education pricing discount for this model also saw a hike from $499 to $599 in June.
Now, education customers will have to pay $649 for the same base model as before.
Eligibility criteria
Education pricing discount
The education pricing is applicable to students and people working in educational fields, such as schools.
It is usually a discounted price compared to what the general public pays. However, with this latest revision, the discount has become significantly smaller.
The June price hike for all other customers took the base MacBook Neo from $599 to $699.
Market position
The most affordable MacBook model
Despite the price hikes, the MacBook Neo continues to be the most affordable MacBook available for purchase directly from Apple. However, it isn't as much of a steal as it was when it first launched.
The latest changes have reduced the discount for education customers to just $50, which is a significant change from the initial pricing strategy of Apple.