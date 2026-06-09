Apple's macOS 27 drops support for Intel Macs
What's the story
Apple has confirmed that its upcoming macOS 27 Golden Gate won't support Intel-based Macs. The new operating system will only work on machines with Apple Silicon chips, starting with the original M1 chip introduced in late 2020. Despite the lack of support for macOS 27, Apple plans to provide security and Safari updates for Intel Macs running macOS 26 Tahoe for another two years.
Compatibility layer
Apple Silicon Macs will still run Intel apps
Apple Silicon Macs will continue to support Intel Mac apps through the Rosetta 2 compatibility layer in macOS 27. However, future releases may limit this technology mainly for older games that still use Intel code. This means that while you can still run some older software on your new machine, there may be restrictions in the future.
Compatibility concerns
Workarounds may not work with macOS 27
Workarounds like the OpenCore Legacy Patcher, which helped users run newer macOS versions on late-model Intel machines from 2019 and 2020, may not work with macOS 27 Golden Gate. Apple is removing most of the remaining Intel code in macOS, making it nearly impossible to force new versions on old machines. This could affect users who relied on these workarounds for extended support of their devices.
Feature requirements
Some features require more powerful hardware
Not all new Apple Intelligence features unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference will be available on all Apple Silicon Macs. The basic version will work on all models, including those with just 8GB of RAM. However, more advanced on-device models will require an M3 Mac or newer with at least 12GB of RAM.