These new features are coming to macOS 27

Apple is gearing up to unveil its latest software platforms, including the highly anticipated macOS 27, at the WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8. The first developer beta of the new operating system will likely be released immediately after the keynote. A public beta usually follows in July, with a full release expected by September. The name for macOS 27 has not yet been revealed.

Upgrades macOS 27 to bring dedicated Siri app macOS 27 is expected to come with a dedicated Siri app, complete with conversation history. The update will also bring personalized Siri features that were first previewed at WWDC 2024. These capabilities will extend beyond iPhone to include iPad and Mac devices. Earlier this year, Apple and Google announced that future Apple Intelligence features would be powered by Google Gemini, although specific details remain unclear.

Features Touch-optimized version of macOS According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a touch-optimized version of macOS for the rumored MacBook Pro or "MacBook Ultra" with a touchscreen. The feature would show relevant commands in a menu around the user's finger when they touch a button or control on the screen. Gurman also expects these touch optimizations to be included in macOS 27, but they might be hidden until launch.

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Improvements Focusing on quality and performance improvements macOS 27 is said to be similar to the 2009 Mac OS X Snow Leopard, with a strong focus on improving quality and underlying performance. Apple is expected to introduce several bug fixes and stability improvements in this update. There are also rumors of some much-needed Liquid Glass design enhancements being included in macOS 27.

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