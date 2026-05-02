These new features are coming to macOS 27
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to unveil its latest software platforms, including the highly anticipated macOS 27, at the WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8. The first developer beta of the new operating system will likely be released immediately after the keynote. A public beta usually follows in July, with a full release expected by September. The name for macOS 27 has not yet been revealed.
Upgrades
macOS 27 to bring dedicated Siri app
macOS 27 is expected to come with a dedicated Siri app, complete with conversation history. The update will also bring personalized Siri features that were first previewed at WWDC 2024. These capabilities will extend beyond iPhone to include iPad and Mac devices. Earlier this year, Apple and Google announced that future Apple Intelligence features would be powered by Google Gemini, although specific details remain unclear.
Features
Touch-optimized version of macOS
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a touch-optimized version of macOS for the rumored MacBook Pro or "MacBook Ultra" with a touchscreen. The feature would show relevant commands in a menu around the user's finger when they touch a button or control on the screen. Gurman also expects these touch optimizations to be included in macOS 27, but they might be hidden until launch.
Improvements
Focusing on quality and performance improvements
macOS 27 is said to be similar to the 2009 Mac OS X Snow Leopard, with a strong focus on improving quality and underlying performance. Apple is expected to introduce several bug fixes and stability improvements in this update. There are also rumors of some much-needed Liquid Glass design enhancements being included in macOS 27.
Restrictions
Other key details about macOS 27
Notably, macOS 27 will only be compatible with Apple silicon Macs running on the M1 chip or newer. This means Intel-based Macs won't be able to run the update. However, Apple is likely to continue releasing security fixes for some Intel-based Macs for at least a few more years. Also, starting with macOS 27, AirPort Time Capsule and other storage drives using Apple Filing Protocol (AFP) won't be supported by Macs.