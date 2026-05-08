Apple's next AirPods may double as AI-powered visual assistants

Apple is said to be gearing up for the early mass production of its highly-anticipated AirPods with cameras, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported. The tech giant's testers are already "actively using" prototypes of these innovative earbuds, which are currently in the design validation test stage. This development comes as part of Apple's broader push into artificial intelligence-infused gadgets.

Innovative features New AirPods to feature camera for visual queries The cameras on the new AirPods won't be used for taking photos or videos. Instead, they will capture "visual information in low resolution" that users can query Siri about. For instance, if you have a bunch of ingredients in front of you, you can ask Siri what to cook with them. The cameras could also be used for turn-by-turn directions and other similar tasks.

Design details Upcoming AirPods will have longer stems to house camera tech The new AirPods will look like the current AirPods Pro 3 but with longer stems to accommodate the camera technology. A small LED light will be included on the device to show when "visual data is being fed into the cloud." Apple initially planned to launch these new AirPods in H1 2026, but that timeline has been pushed back due to delays with its upgraded Siri.

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