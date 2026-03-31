Apple iPhone 19 series could feature a 200MP camera
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on a major upgrade for its iPhone cameras, with the possible introduction of a 200MP sensor. The development, if true, would mark a major departure from Apple's long-standing focus on image quality over megapixel count. While earlier rumors suggested that this high-resolution camera was planned for future iPhones, new information suggests it could be included in the 2027 lineup (iPhone 19 series).
Evolution
Currently, the iPhone 17 Pro uses a 48MP sensor
The idea of a 200MP iPhone camera isn't new. Back in May last year, Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that Apple was working on such a sensor for a future device. This was later backed by Morgan Stanley, which suggested a possible launch in 2028. Currently, the iPhone 17 Pro uses a 48MP sensor, which is already a major upgrade from Apple's previous focus on lower megapixel counts like the widely used 12MP sensors.
Shift
Shift in Apple's camera strategy
Apple had long avoided the megapixel race, focusing on low-light photography where higher megapixel counts can sometimes struggle. However, the company has recently made a shift with its move to 48MP sensors, indicating a gradual change in its camera strategy. The challenge with increasing megapixel counts is pixel density, which can introduce noise in low-light conditions.
Solution
Larger sensors to complement high-resolution cameras
To tackle the issue of pixel density, Apple could pair its 200MP camera with a larger sensor. The latest report from Digital Chat Station suggests a 1/1.12-inch sensor, similar to that of the OPPO Find X9 Ultra. A larger sensor can capture more light, greatly improving image quality and reducing noise levels. The 200MP sensor could be used for the telephoto lens instead of the main camera. This would give more detailed zoom shots without compromising overall image performance.