Apple iPhone 19 series could feature a 200MP camera

Apple is said to be working on a major upgrade for its iPhone cameras, with the possible introduction of a 200MP sensor. The development, if true, would mark a major departure from Apple's long-standing focus on image quality over megapixel count. While earlier rumors suggested that this high-resolution camera was planned for future iPhones, new information suggests it could be included in the 2027 lineup (iPhone 19 series).

Evolution Currently, the iPhone 17 Pro uses a 48MP sensor The idea of a 200MP iPhone camera isn't new. Back in May last year, Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that Apple was working on such a sensor for a future device. This was later backed by Morgan Stanley, which suggested a possible launch in 2028. Currently, the iPhone 17 Pro uses a 48MP sensor, which is already a major upgrade from Apple's previous focus on lower megapixel counts like the widely used 12MP sensors.

Shift Shift in Apple's camera strategy Apple had long avoided the megapixel race, focusing on low-light photography where higher megapixel counts can sometimes struggle. However, the company has recently made a shift with its move to 48MP sensors, indicating a gradual change in its camera strategy. The challenge with increasing megapixel counts is pixel density, which can introduce noise in low-light conditions.

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