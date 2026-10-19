Apple's next HomeView could move its screen to face you
By Mudit Dube
Oct 19, 2026 10:31 am
What's the story
Apple is working on an upgraded version of its Home View, codenamed J595. The new model will feature a 9-inch screen mounted on a motorized robotic arm, allowing for a full 360-degree swivel. This upgrade would enable the device to turn toward the person speaking to it, enhancing user interaction and experience.
Product positioning
New home view to be more expensive
The upcoming Home View isn't just a simple upgrade or replacement for the original model. It's expected to be a new, more expensive addition to Apple's product range.
The company is also said to be working on an AI-powered, privacy-focused security camera with the codename J450, which could launch next year.