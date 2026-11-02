Apple's next touchscreen MacBook Pro could get M7 chips
What's the story
Apple is readying a second-generation touchscreen MacBook Pro, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new model will be powered by the M7 Pro and M7 Max chips, which are expected to bring new AI hardware capabilities. Along with this high-end model, Apple is also said to be working on an entry-level 14-inch M7 MacBook Pro.
Design changes
14-inch model to sport thinner design
The upcoming 14-inch M7 MacBook Pro will sport a thinner, lighter design with slimmer bezels like its pricier counterparts.
However, it remains unclear if Apple will continue with two tiers of premium laptops (with and without touchscreens) or launch a new model with all the features.
Gurman also noted that despite the introduction of touchscreen models, there are still some areas where Apple could improve its offerings.
Improvement suggestions
Limitations of the new touchscreen MacBook
Gurman highlighted that the new touchscreen MacBook cannot be folded into a tablet-like position and does not support Apple Pencil.
These limitations indicate that Apple is not keen on adding features that could potentially divert customers from purchasing iPads.
Instead of using the new designs, Apple has focused on making the updated models lighter and thinner. The company has also improved heat management and cooling systems in these devices.