MacBook Air could get major redesign, OLED display in 2027
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on a redesigned MacBook Air, which could launch in late 2027 or 2028, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported. The tech giant will refresh the current MacBook Air with M6 chips in early 2027, alongside the launch of the MacBook Neo 2. However, this update won't include a new design for the laptop. A major redesign is expected later in 2027 or even into 2028, possibly including an OLED display.
Design changes
Last major redesign happened in 2022
The last major redesign of the MacBook Air happened in 2022, when Apple ditched the old wedge shape for a more uniform MacBook Pro-style chassis.
The new model came with a brighter Liquid Retina display, a notch for the camera, and MagSafe charging port.
In 2023, Apple introduced a larger 15-inch variant, but since then, only minor updates have been made to the lineup.
Tech integration
Will MacBook Air get OLED display?
Apple recently added OLED to its MacBook Pro range with the launch of 2026 PROLED models.
However, it remains unclear if this premium display technology will be included in the MacBook Air so soon.
Gurman has hinted at a possible 2028 timeline for this upgrade, rather than late 2027.
Market positioning
Apple may introduce OLED variant alongside standard models
The PROLED MacBook Pro starts at $2,899 while the standard MacBook Air is one of Apple's more affordable notebooks with a starting price of $1,299.
To maintain this price difference, Apple may have to introduce an OLED variant of the MacBook Air along with models featuring LCD displays.
This way, customers can choose between different display technologies based on their budget and preferences.