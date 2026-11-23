Apple's Siri layoffs hit legacy teams
What's the story
Apple's recent layoffs in the Siri division have affected employees working on the assistant's older infrastructure. The news comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who detailed the impact of these changes in his latest "Power On" newsletter. He noted that despite efforts to speed up development and spread major releases throughout the year, there hasn't been a noticeable difference in Apple's operations.
Competitive landscape
Apple's internal release calendar limits flexibility in responding to competitors
Gurman also highlighted that Apple is facing tough competition from AI developers who update their models and services much more frequently than Apple's annual operating system cycle.
He said, within software engineering chief Craig Federighi's organization, Apple follows an internal release calendar from A to G.
This means engineering work is tied to specific software versions and launch windows, which may limit the company's flexibility in responding to competitors' breakthroughs during subsequent development cycles.
Performance issues
Rivals may become entrenched before Apple can launch new AI
Gurman also criticized Siri for its slow responses, limited third-party integration, and seemingly worsening dictation.
He said Apple is working on a more advanced AI agent but doesn't expect it to be ready before late 2027.
This could pose a challenge as rival agents may become difficult to abandon with their ability to learn users' preferences and connected accounts over time.
Strategic advantages
Apple's reputation for privacy could help it compete
Despite the challenges, Gurman believes Apple's reputation for privacy and deeper platform access could help it compete in the AI space.
He also noted that Siri's multistep control of Apple apps is expected to launch in December, with third-party app support following in 2027.
These developments could be part of Apple's strategy to enhance its AI capabilities and stay competitive amid growing competition.