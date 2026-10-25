'Pro and tell': What to expect from Apple's upcoming event
What's the story
Apple is gearing up for its next big launch event, the "Pro and tell," scheduled for October 28 at 1:00pm ET (10:30pm IST) in Los Angeles. While the company has not officially confirmed any details about the upcoming products, speculation suggests that we could finally see the long-awaited touchscreen MacBook Pro. The event will focus on Apple's flagship laptop line, with potential updates across other devices as well.
Product details
Touchscreen MacBook Pro
The rumored touchscreen MacBook Pro has been a hot topic since early 2023. Now, in late 2026, it could finally become a reality.
This would be Apple's first touchscreen and OLED laptop. The device is expected to sport an iPhone-like Dynamic Island but won't drastically change the macOS interface.
It will continue using the M5 chip series for now.
Hardware upgrades
M6 chip updates for iMac and base MacBook Pro model
The base model of the MacBook Pro could get an upgrade from the M5 chip after the M6 debuted in the Mac Mini earlier this year.
The iMac is also expected to receive an M6 update, nearly two years after its last revision. However, no major changes are anticipated beyond that.
The company may even offer new color options for these devices, just like it did with the M4 model.
Tablet upgrade
OLED iPad mini with A20 chip
Along with the MacBook Pro and iMac updates, Apple is also rumored to be launching an OLED iPad Mini.
This would be a major shift for the tablet lineup, which has so far remained LCD-only (except for the iPad Pro).
The screen upgrade could push up the cost by $100 but won't drastically change its design.
However, a processor upgrade from the aging A17 to A20 is likely to be included in this new model.