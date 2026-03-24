Apple to hold WWDC 2026 conference on these dates

Apple has announced the dates for its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), scheduled from June 8 to June 12. The event will take place both online and in-person at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. While most of the action will be virtual, a select group of developers and students will get the chance to attend in person.

Event highlights Theme and streaming details The theme of this year's conference will be "AI advancements," along with updates for iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Apple also teased new software and developer tools during the event. You can catch the details on the Apple Developer app, website, or YouTube channel. In China, the conference will be streamed on the Apple Developer Bilibili channel.

Participation In-person access lottery-based In-person access to WWDC 2026 is lottery-based and limited. Those interested in attending must apply by March 30, with the winners being notified on April 2. This year's conference will likely be different from the last year's focus on Apple's "Liquid Glass" interface design, as AI was largely unmentioned then.

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