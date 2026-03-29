WWDC2026: Here's what Apple may unveil at its annual event

Apple 's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is about two months away, scheduled for June 8-12. The event will showcase updates to iOS, macOS, iPadOS, and other software platforms. This year's WWDC may not be as flashy as previous editions but promises improvements over last year's show. One of the most anticipated announcements is the potential launch of an AI chatbot powered by Siri .

AI innovation Apple working on 'Campos' Apple has struggled with its Apple Intelligence initiative, but it is now looking to improve its AI capabilities. The company is said to be working on an app-like interface for Siri, its digital assistant, to function as a chatbot. The internal project is codenamed "Campos." Apple is also expected to use Google Gemini as the base for its next-generation AI models.

Software update iOS 27 expected to prioritize performance The upcoming iOS 27 could focus more on performance improvements than visual upgrades. Some reports have likened it to macOS Snow Leopard, suggesting a refinement of existing features rather than a complete overhaul. One of the key questions is whether iOS 27 will introduce side-by-side app multitasking, a feature that could debut with the rumored iPhone Fold.

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OS transition macOS 27 to likely require Apple Silicon macOS 27 is likely to ditch support for Intel-based Macs, only working on Apple Silicon (M1 or newer) devices. However, Rosetta 2 support will continue for Intel-based apps on Apple Silicon. The update will also drop support for Apple's Time Capsule hardware, including AirPort Disks used for Time Machine backups.

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