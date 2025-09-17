iOS 26 draining your iPhone's battery? Here's the fix

Apple 's latest operating system, iOS 26, has been released to much fanfare. However, users have reported a major issue with the update: their iPhone batteries are draining faster than usual. The problem is especially noticeable after major updates like this one. But don't worry, there's a reason behind this and Apple has explained it all.

Reason revealed Battery drain, heating after update normal: Apple In a recently updated support page, Apple explained the importance of keeping your device's operating system up to date. The company said that new versions like iOS 26 bring new features and improvements, enhanced security, and bug fixes. However, the tech giant also acknowledged that after any update—especially a major one—you may see a temporary effect on battery life and thermal performance.

Impact factors Why does this happen? The tech giant explained that the battery may drain faster and the phone may feel hotter after an update. This is because the device takes some time to complete its background setup tasks, which include updating apps, indexing files/data for search, downloading new assets, etc. Apple also noted that some new features may require more resources from the device depending on individual usage patterns.

Future improvements Battery drain will reduce with time, updates Apple assured users that it is continuously working to optimize these features in future software updates. The goal is to ensure great battery life and a smooth user experience. So, if your newly updated iPhone seems to be losing its charge quicker, don't worry. Allow 24-48 hours after the update for the background tasks to settle. Performance often improves once these tasks complete