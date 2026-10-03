Apple says iPhone Duo's inner display layer can be replaced
What's the story
Apple has announced that the nano-texture cover layer on the inner display of the iPhone Duo is removable and replaceable. This means users will have an option to refresh it if it wears out or becomes more visible over time. The company had done a "significant amount of engineering work" to ensure this layer lasts as long as possible, but replacement will still be an option for customers.
Cost details
Replacement will be done through Apple Stores, authorized service providers
The replacement of the cover layer will be done through Apple Stores and Authorized Service Providers.
For US-based iPhone Duo owners with AppleCare+, the replacement will cost $19. However, the company has not yet revealed how much it would charge customers without this plan.
It is also unclear if Apple would allow users to replace the layer on their own or not.
Launch details
iPhone Duo to go on pre-order on October 16
The iPhone Duo will be available for pre-order starting October 16 at 5:30pm IST, with an in-store release scheduled for October 23.
The device comes with a 7.6-inch foldable display. The replaceable cover layer also offers a solution to one of the major physical characteristics of this new technology, the crease that may become more prominent over time.