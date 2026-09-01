Apple says OpenAI is destroying trade secrets evidence involving Liu
Apple is ramping up its legal fight with OpenAI, claiming the AI giant is actively destroying crucial evidence in a trade secrets dispute.
The focus is on former Apple engineer Chang Liu, who allegedly took a confidential circuit design to OpenAI and asked a colleague there to get rid of proof during an investigation.
Apple: Liu accessed files, OpenAI denies
Apple says Liu's MacBook showed unauthorized access to its cloud storage and use of a tool at OpenAI that matched an internal Apple app.
Liu's text messages were punctuated with "crying laughing" emojis and allegedly showed he was aware he continued to have access to Apple files after leaving the company.
OpenAI, though, insists nothing shady happened: Liu accessed files only to help out former Apple coworkers.
Apple wants OpenAI blocked, secrets destroyed
Apple isn't just seeking damages; it wants OpenAI blocked from using any proprietary materials and for stolen trade secrets to be destroyed.
The case highlights growing tension between two tech heavyweights, especially as Apple claims more than 400 former Apple employees have jumped ship to OpenAI.