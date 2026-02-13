Apple's smarter Siri still on track for 2026 launch

Apple has confirmed that its much-anticipated upgrade to Siri, the company's digital assistant, is still on track for a 2026 launch. The confirmation was shared with CNBC and comes amid reports of potential internal delays in the development process, as reported by Bloomberg. The tech giant had initially planned to release the improved version of Siri in spring 2025 as part of its broader Apple Intelligence initiative.

Launch delay Apple pushed Siri update to 2026 In March 2025, Apple admitted that Siri wasn't ready and needed more work. The company then revised its timeline, pushing the update to sometime in 2026. While a specific launch date hasn't been given, Bloomberg reported that Apple was eyeing the iOS 26.4 update for a spring 2026 release. However, recent reports suggest that the upgraded version of Siri may not be ready even by then.

Testing challenges Next-gen Siri was 1st previewed in June 2024 Apple first previewed the next-generation Siri in June 2024. The company showcased features like onscreen awareness, personal context, and improved cross-app functionality. However, reports indicate that internal testing hasn't gone smoothly with issues like misunderstanding questions or slow responses. Due to these problems, Apple may opt for a phased rollout of the new features instead of an all-at-once launch.

