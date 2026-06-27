Apple seeks approval to source chips from blacklisted Chinese firm

Blacklist implications

CXMT's status as a Chinese military company complicates deal

CXMT, China's leading memory chipmaker, was designated a Chinese military company by the Defense Department during the Biden administration. The company was added to the Commerce Department's Entity List last year after being approved by an interagency committee. US companies are prohibited from exporting goods, software, and technology to entities on this list without a license, which is likely to be denied, further complicating Apple's proposed deal with CXMT.