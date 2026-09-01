Apple sues OpenAI, accusing Chang Liu of sharing confidential design
Apple is taking legal action against OpenAI, alleging that former Apple employee Chang Liu shared confidential technology with OpenAI.
According to Apple, Liu used a secret circuit design and a tool that shares a name with an internal Apple engineering application at OpenAI and, along with colleague Yu-Ting Peng, tried to cover their tracks when he learned that Apple was investigating him.
Apple says Liu exploited rare bug
Apple says Liu exploited a rare bug to keep accessing company systems after leaving.
When Liu's legal counsel finally handed in his old work laptop, Apple found evidence of data misuse, though exact details are still under wraps.
Texts from Liu showed he was aware that he still had access to Apple files, punctuated by crying laughing emojis.
OpenAI denies wrongdoing and blames Apple's system management for the access; meanwhile, Apple wants the court to block OpenAI from working on hardware based on Apple's technology and is pushing for a quick investigation since more former Apple employees may also be implicated.