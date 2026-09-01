Apple sues OpenAI, accusing Chang Liu of sharing confidential design

Apple says Liu exploited a rare bug to keep accessing company systems after leaving.

When Liu's legal counsel finally handed in his old work laptop, Apple found evidence of data misuse, though exact details are still under wraps.

Texts from Liu showed he was aware that he still had access to Apple files, punctuated by crying laughing emojis.

OpenAI denies wrongdoing and blames Apple's system management for the access; meanwhile, Apple wants the court to block OpenAI from working on hardware based on Apple's technology and is pushing for a quick investigation since more former Apple employees may also be implicated.