Apple sues OpenAI, alleges Tang Tan solicited Apple secrets

Another former Apple employee, Chang Liu, is accused of taking a company laptop and downloading sensitive files after leaving.

Apple also sent letters to 40 former employees now at OpenAI, asking them to keep all related documents safe.

This comes as OpenAI pushes into hardware with a $6.5 billion acquisition and a new smart speaker, making it a direct rival to Apple.

CEO Sam Altman brushed off the claims, while Elon Musk chimed in online calling Altman a scammer.

The whole situation shows how intense competition is getting between tech giants in AI and hardware.