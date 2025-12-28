Apple swaps Sony for Samsung camera tech in iPhone 18 Technology Dec 28, 2025

Big change coming: Apple may be diversifying its camera sensor suppliers by teaming up with Samsung for the iPhone 18's camera sensors.

The new sensors, built at Samsung's Austin, Texas plant, are set to boost photo quality—especially in low light.

To make it happen, Samsung is pouring $19 billion into expanding its Austin operations and hiring fresh talent, with the investment aimed at the overall site expansion.

Production kicks off in March, lining up with Apple's usual launch timeline.