Apple swaps Sony for Samsung camera tech in iPhone 18
Big change coming: Apple may be diversifying its camera sensor suppliers by teaming up with Samsung for the iPhone 18's camera sensors.
The new sensors, built at Samsung's Austin, Texas plant, are set to boost photo quality—especially in low light.
To make it happen, Samsung is pouring $19 billion into expanding its Austin operations and hiring fresh talent, with the investment aimed at the overall site expansion.
Production kicks off in March, lining up with Apple's usual launch timeline.
What this means for your next iPhone
The iPhone 18, expected in the first half of 2027, will be the first to rock these upgraded sensors with a cool three-layer stacked design.
That should mean sharper night shots and quicker snaps overall.
This move also shows Apple mixing up its supply chain while still chasing top-notch hardware for its fans.