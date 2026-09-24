Apple switches Siri from OpenAI's ChatGPT to Google's Gemini AI

Things got tense between Apple and OpenAI, with Apple accusing OpenAI of trade secret theft and OpenAI considering taking Apple to court for failing to satisfy its contractual obligations.

So, Apple teamed up with Google earlier this year, launching Gemini-powered Siri as a public beta in September 2026.

One reason for the change? Users had to manually turn on ChatGPT before, which made things less smooth. Apple seems to be hoping Gemini will offer a better experience out of the box.