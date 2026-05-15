Apple testing Intel 18A-P process for future iPhones iPads Macs
Apple might team up with Intel to make chips for future iPhones, iPads, and Macs: something that could shake up its long-standing partnership with TSMC.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple is already testing Intel's 18A-P tech, with production trials set for 2026 and bigger plans in 2027 and 2028.
Still, even if things go well with Intel, TSMC will keep making most of Apple's chips.
Apple seeks chip supply diversification
Apple wants to mix up its supply chain as TSMC focuses more on AI chips.
By exploring options like Intel, Apple hopes to avoid relying too much on one supplier, a move Apple, Samsung, and the US government are considering these days.
There are still hurdles (like getting good enough production yields by 2027), but this shift shows how competitive the chip world is getting.