Apple tests daily limits for Siri AI
What's the story
Apple is testing daily usage limits for some of its Siri AI and Apple Intelligence features, according to MacRumors. The company has released beta versions of iOS 27.3, iPadOS 27.3, and macOS 27.3 as part of the test. While basic Siri commands will remain free and unlimited, more complex tasks requiring cloud-based processing could be limited unless users subscribe to iCloud+.
Feature restrictions
What features are being limited?
The advanced features that could be limited under the new test include tasks such as generating, cleaning up, or extending images in Photos.
There are four categories of restricted usage: multi-step, personal context requests with Siri AI, image generation and editing tools, automations in Shortcuts that rely on Apple Foundation Cloud and Cloud Pro Models, and third-party apps using these same cloud models.
User notifications
How will users be notified?
Apple has not detailed how many times these features can be used before hitting a limit, but it will vary depending on the task.
The company is expected to alert users when they are nearing their limit and when they have finally hit it.
This way, users will know how much of each feature they've used throughout the day.
Plan benefits
iCloud Plus plans offer higher daily limits
To avoid daily usage limits, users can subscribe to an iCloud+ plan.
Most of Apple's existing iCloud+ plans (except the 50GB option) will offer higher daily limits at the same price.
The $2.99/month 200GB subscription doubles the usage limit, while the $9.99/month 2TB plan offers five times the usage limit.
Higher-tier plans further increase this limit up to 20 times for family members sharing an iCloud+ subscription on a first-come, first-served basis.