Apple tightens Mac security as AI agents raise privacy concerns
What's the story
Apple is tightening its "Full Disk Access" controls on macOS, a move prompted by the growing risks posed by artificial intelligence (AI) agents. The feature was originally designed to allow backups to function properly but has now become a potential security concern. The decision comes after a journalist's report that Meta's Muse app on Mac accessed their private messages without permission. Meta has denied the claim, but the incident still raises concerns about user trust in desktop-based AI systems.
Policy update
New controls for full disk access
In light of these developments, Apple is introducing new controls for the "Full Disk Access" setting on macOS.
The company said it will ensure that users who really want to give an app this high level of access can only do so with "very explicit user action."
The decision also comes after WIRED reported a vulnerability in ChatGPT's Mac app that could have exposed sensitive information.
Access concerns
Understanding Full Disk Access and its implications
AI agents running on desktop computers let users give their apps more access to files, messages, and other personal content on their systems by changing macOS settings.
In Muse's case, the AI gives users an option to enable Full Disk Access. This setting allows an app to access all files, mail, messages, and even browsing history.
However, Apple has warned some developers are misusing this access in ways that could put users at risk by exposing everything on their systems.
Privacy assurance
Apple's commitment to user privacy and data protection
Apple has stressed the importance of addressing these risks as AI agents become more capable and autonomous.
The company is committed to ensuring users fully understand these risks before granting such access, so they can make informed decisions about their own data and privacy.
The tech giant remains focused on protecting user information from potential threats posed by AI technology.